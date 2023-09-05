Driver shot in San Bruno, CHP says

A driver was shot in San Bruno Tuesday evening, according to California Highway Patrol.

The victim was a man in his 50s, CHP said, and after being shot in the shoulder and neck, he pulled off southbound Interstate 280 at Trousdale.

CHP said the shots were fired near the southbound I-280 San Bruno Ave off-ramp, and that the victim told them he was shot at five times.

Authorities said they don't know why the shooting happened, but they described the suspect vehicle as a gray BMW.

CHP canvassed the areas near the San Bruno and Crystal Springs off-ramps for evidence.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but there is no word on his condition.