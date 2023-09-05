Unknown number of people detained after shooting at Skyline High School in Oakland

An unknown number of people were detained on Tuesday following a report of a shooting at Skyline High School in Oakland, according to police.

No one was injured, according to the police department.

Oakland Public Information Officer Paul Chambers only said that officers "located and detained individuals believed to be connected to the shooting."

Chamnbers also said they recovered a firearm.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Police activity at Oakland's Skyline High School on Sept. 5, 2023.

He did not say how many people were detained or if they had a connection to the school.

The calls about the shots fired came in about 11:30 a.m, police said.

One parent told KTVU that she received a text from the school at 11:35 a.m. about "questionable" activity at Skyline. Then, about 11:50 a.m., she received word that the school was on lockdown. Her son, she said, was safe.

Aerial video just before noon showed patrol cars on campus, located at 12250 Skyline Boulevard.

Dozens of California Highway Patrol cars were also at the school, providing traffic support to the city's department.

The vice principal said the students will be released once the all-clear is given.