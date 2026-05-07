Driver slams into San Jose home, injuring 2 children

The Brief Two children were injured after the driver of a car lost control and crashed into a home in San Jose. The mother is glad her kids are alive. The driver was booked on DUI.



Two children were injured after the driver of a car lost control and crashed into a home in San Jose.

Driver slams into home

What we know:

Surveillance footage from approximately 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday shows the car spinning out of control before striking a light pole and crashing into the carport of a home on North 17th Street.

Two children were in the backyard at the time of the collision. Both sustained injuries that officials characterized as non-life-threatening. One victim, a teenage girl, said she was unsure what hit her when the impact occurred.

Sulie Morales, the girl’s mother, said she is grateful that the children's injuries were not more serious given the nature of the crash.

"Thank God he hit that post," she said. "Otherwise my kids wouldn't be alive right now. But God is with us."

Police arrested the driver and booked him on suspicion of DUI.

Sulie Morales is glad her kids are OK.