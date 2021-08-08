Driver struck and killed after getting out of car on Highway 101 in Rohnert Park

article

A driver died early Sunday after getting out of his car on U.S. Highway 101 in Rohnert Park, the California Highway Patrol said.

The man had been driving a gray Nissan that apparently stopped in the middle lane on northbound 101, north of the Rohnert Park Expressway.

A CHP spokesman said it's not known if the Nissan had a mechanical problem, but the driver was standing near it when a Ford F-250 rear-ended the car shortly after 4 a.m.

The impact pushed the Nissan into the driver, who landed in the road and was fatally hit by a Ford F-150. His name has not been released.

The driver and three passengers in the Ford F-250 were hospitalized with minor injuries, the CHP said.

The driver of of the Ford F-150 was not injured.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Santa Rosa CHP office at (707) 588-1400.