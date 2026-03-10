Expand / Collapse search

Driver watching YouTube crashes into CHP car on Highway 101

By
Published  March 10, 2026 2:22pm PDT
San Mateo
KTVU FOX 2
A distracted driver who was watching YouTube slammed into a CHP patrol car in San Mateo.

The Brief

    • A driver watching YouTube on his phone crashed into a parked CHP patrol car at an active crash scene on northbound Highway 101 in San Mateo.
    • Officers had placed flares around a previous three-vehicle crash when the pickup truck drove through the flare pattern and struck the patrol vehicle.
    • An officer standing near the car moved out of the way moments before the crash; no injuries were reported.

SAN MATEO, Calif. - A distracted driver who was watching YouTube videos on his phone crashed into the back of a California Highway Patrol vehicle in San Mateo, authorities said.

The incident occurred last week on northbound Highway 101, according to the CHP’s Redwood City division.

Crash at active accident scene

What we know:

Officers had responded to a three-vehicle crash and placed flares around the scene as they worked to clear the roadway.

Authorities said a white pickup truck drove straight through the flare pattern and slammed into the back of a parked CHP patrol car. An officer had been standing next to the vehicle seconds before the crash but was able to move out of the way in time.

Driver admits to watching YouTube

Dig deeper:

The driver of the pickup was not injured. He told officers he was changing YouTube videos on his phone and did not see the flares or the lights on the patrol car, CHP said.

"Thankfully our officers had great officer safety awareness and were watching oncoming traffic!," CHP Redwood City said in a statement.

The Source: This story was written based on information from the California Highway Patrol Redwood City division.

San MateoCalifornia Highway Patrol