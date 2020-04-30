Driver whose SUV careened off Highway 1 cliff ID'd

article

Authorities have identified the driver of an SUV that careened off a cliff just after Christmas four years ago along Highway 1 in San Mateo County using a missing person's report, DNA and her license.

The California Highway Patrol said on Wednesday that officers have confirmed the driver of the 2007 Lexus SUV was Tracey Ivori Sinclair of San Francisco.

Not much else was released about her or why her SUV went off the cliff.

Law enforcement has been investigating the crash since it happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. Dec. 30, 2019, along the coastal route south of Gray Whale Cove. The dash-cam of a passing car captured video that showed the SUV driving straight and launching off the cliff instead of curving with the road.