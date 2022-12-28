Expand / Collapse search
Driver with kids aboard accused of mowing down wife before stabbing her

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 12:33PM
New York
FOX 5 NY
Stephen Giraldo wnyw article

Stephen Giraldo, the man accused of mowing down his wife with a vehicle before stabbing her, is pictured being escorted by law enforcement. (Credit: FOX 5 NY)

NEW YORK - A mother is in critical condition after her estranged husband allegedly intentionally mowed her down with an SUV and then stabbed her with a knife – all while their children were in the vehicle, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

The incident happened Tuesday around 5:20 a.m. in front of the victim’s Flushing residence.

Stephen Giraldo, 36, of Jamaica, Queens, was arraigned Wednesday on a complaint charging him with second-degree attempted murder and endangering the welfare of a child, among other charges.

According to the complaint, video surveillance footage shows Giraldo enter a white Ford Explorer parked near the intersection of Parsons Boulevard and Sanford Avenue. The children, ages 11, 9 and 6, were seated in the car. 

Stephen’s 41-year-old wife, Sophia Giraldo, walked in front of the vehicle. Stephen allegedly told the children to "keep your seat belt on" and accelerated, barreling the car directly into her. 

After colliding with her, the car turned onto its side. Stephen then allegedly crawled out the passenger side window of the vehicle and stabbed his wife with a knife. Stephen was at the scene when police arrived.

Sophia was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries, including severe neurological damage, broken bones in her leg and a stab wound that punctured her liver.

The children were not physically hurt. 

Investigators are working to figure out a potential motive.

The judge remanded Giraldo and ordered him to return to court Jan. 12. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison.
 