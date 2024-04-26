I-680 to close during weekend, backups expected

Drivers in the East Bay, take note: a stretch of southbound I-680 is shutting down for the weekend for road repairs from 9 p.m. on Friday through 4 a.m. on Monday. The closure stretches from Pleasanton to Sunol, and Caltrans is warning about potentially lengthy delays if you get caught up in the detours.

"We thank motorists for your patience as we work to improve the highway," said Janis Mara, a Caltrans spokesperson. "Folks familiar with that roadway know it’s full of potholes, it’s not the greatest."

Caltrans said it opted to do all the work at once to avoid the alternative, which was 40 nighttime closures.

"When the roadway reopens Monday at 4 a.m., it will be a smooth ride for motorists," said Mara.

"This is definitely going to affect my plans for the weekend," said driver Virgil Arnold, who also acknowledged the importance of the work. "They’re terrible, so I’m really happy that they’re fixing them."

"I wish they could figure out a way to keep traffic moving and still get the work done," said driver Bob Gabel, who also agreed that the roads needed resurfacing. "It’s horrible, so it needs to be repaired, so I’m all for that."

Caltrans has listed detours for the closures as follows:

1. Motorists driving west on Interstate 80 in Vacaville and Fairfield will remain on I-80 to southbound I-880.

2. Motorists on southbound I-680 near the Benicia Bridge can take I-780 west to I-80 to southbound I-880.

3. Motorists on southbound I-680 in Concord can take SR-4 to I-80 to southbound I-880.

4. Motorists on southbound I-680 in Walnut Creek can take SR-24 to I-80 to southbound I-880.

5. Motorists on Southbound I-680 in Danville take westbound I-580 to SR-238 to southbound I-880.

6. Motorists on Southbound I-680 in Danville take eastbound I-580 to SR-84 to southbound I-680.

7. Motorists on westbound I-580 coming from Tracy can exit onto southbound SR-84 and get back on southbound I-680 just south of Calaveras Road near Sunol.

8. Motorists on westbound Sunol Boulevard can only take northbound I-680. (Access to Southbound I-680 is restricted in Pleasanton City and Sunol City)

9. Full Shutdown of southbound Foothill Road and southbound Pleasanton Sunol Road at Castlewood Drive: Motorists on southbound Foothill can only turn left onto Castlewood Drive and only turn left again onto Pleasanton Sunol Road to northbound I-680. (Access to Southbound I-680 is restricted in Pleasanton city and Sunol City)

10. Full Shutdown Locations:

a. I-580/I-680 Connectors onto southbound I-680

b. Southbound Saint Patrick Way on ramp onto southbound I-680

c. Southbound Stoneridge Drive on ramp onto southbound I-680

d. Southbound Bernal Avenue on ramp onto southbound I-680

e. Southbound Sunol Boulevard on ramp onto southbound I-680

Caltrans said the next round of southbound I-680 closures would take place in May in San Ramon.



