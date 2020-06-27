Drone interferes with Cal Fire response to vegetation fire near I-680 in Solano County
BENICIA, Calif. - Cal Fire is responding with firefighting aircraft and dozers to a vegetation fire burning near I-680 at Parish Road in Cordelia.
The fire was first reported just before 2 p.m., Saturday, according to CHP logs.
Cal Fire advises the size of the blaze is 6 acres, with a second 5 acre spot fire across Interstate 680.
A drone forced Cal Fire to land firefighting aircraft.
It's unclear what caused the fire to start.
Weather conditions in the area are currently mostly sunny, 75 degrees, with a slight breeze.
