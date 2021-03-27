Drop-in vaccine clinic opens on Treasure Island, vaccinates 5% of population

article

An effort from San Francisco and its first responders were able to vaccinate a chunk of a neighborhood struggling to gain access.

San Francisco's Treasure Island is one of the least vaccinated neighborhoods in the city; less than 1% of its population has receved a dose.

Getting a vaccine appointment continues to be a challenge for many, as eligibility continues to expand and supply continues to be limited. The city made it easy Saturday morning for Treasure Island.

"This is the only site, the only clinic on this entire island," said Matt Haney, District 6 Supervisor for San Francisco.

About 150 shots of Moderna's vaccine was given to residents of the small neighborhood; a population of about 3,000 people.

"I was a little nervous, I think everyone is," said Denice Myers of Treasure Island. "I was a little nervous. I didn't know what side effects I would get, but I feel fine.

The Treasure Island vaccination site on Saturday, March 27, 2021.

Supply for shots was set aside exclusively for people who live on the island by the city's Department of Public Health. First responders, like firefighters and EMTs administered the shots and booked appointments for second doses.

"It's very satifsying," said Erica Arteseros, the city's assistant deputy fire chief.

"You never know what people heard about the vaccine and if theyre willing to take it, and when people show up in mass, it shows that we're on the righht track."

Haney says barriers like access to internet or transportation can prevent many eligible people from getting a vaccine. That will be more difficult when the eligibility opens to all adults on April 15th.

"Especially with the expanded eligibility and the further expansion on the way, we need sites that are low barrier, drop-in and in the neighborhoods with high need," said Haney.

The drop in sites will continue for at least the next three Saturdays, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.