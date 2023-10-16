Dublin, Fremont private schools evacuated amid bomb threats

Image 1 of 6 ▼ The Stratford Private Elementary School in Dublin was evacuated after a bomb threat was sent in by email police said on October 16, 2023. From: KTVU FOX 2

Private schools in Fremont and Dublin both received emailed bomb threats on Monday, police said.

Parents were told to pick up their children from a Dublin private school because of a bomb threat that had been emailed, according to police.

Students were lined up outside the Stratford Private Elementary School on Amador Plaza Road on Monday morning as authorities investigated.

In Fremont, police said four private schools, which were not named, were sent bomb threats by email about 6:25 a.m. Police searched the campuses but nothing was found.

Police did not immediately say if the threats were connected.