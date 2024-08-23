Dublin police investigate homicide at apartment complex
DUBLIN, Calif. - Authorities are investigating a homicide at a Dublin apartment complex on Friday afternoon.
Dublin police said a shooting happened around 2:21 p.m. at 5050 Hacienda Drive. The shooting investigation later turned into a homicide case.
Police shared that the victim was shot in the head at the Emerald Park Apartments. His identity is not being released.
The suspect is still outstanding; however, the area of Hacienda Drive and Central Parkway are open for traffic. A lockdown has also been lifted at the nearby Dougherty Elementary School.
No further details were immediately available.