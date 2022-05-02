Ducklings rescued from storm drain by Arizona fire department and reunited with their mother

A crew with Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical in Arizona saved the lives of ducklings who became stuck in a storm drain on May 1.

In a series of photos posted to Twitter, a member of the department was seen in the drain, collected the ducklings, and released them on the grass right next to a body of water, reuniting them with their mother.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Ducklings rescued by a crew with Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical. Photos courtesy of Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical