Dueling mental health initiatives put to rest after San Francisco mayor, supervisors reach agreement

San Francisco Mayor London Breed and two supervisors announced Tuesday that they reached an agreement on how to reform the city's mental health care system.

The mayor along with supervisors Hillary Ronen and Matt Haney unveiled "Mental Health SF."

After dueling initiatives, the lawmakers were able to reach a compromise to create the first universal mental health and substance health care system in the country.

"If you are homeless uninsured or on medical and have a severe mental illness mental health SFh will treat, create a plan and a path towards a stable and healthy life and guide you to stay on that path," Ronen said.

Breed and the two supervisors said they'll drop competing measures from the March 2020 ballot. Once up and running, the program will offer a wide variety of services including a team of mobile clinicians who are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.