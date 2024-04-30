Dueling rallies over Alameda County DA as supes mull recall election date

Protesters on both sides of the debate over the fate of Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price held competing rallies Tuesday outside the Board of Supervisors meeting.

"Recall Price!" those against Price chanted.

"Stop scapegoating Price!" her supporters yelled back.

"Today, this is it. The recall is going to happen," said recall organizer Carl Chan, who repeated a new refrain: "Public safety is Price-less."

To cheers from a crowd outside the county Administration Building downtown, Chan said, "This is the first ever recall happening in our county."

Chan and fellow recall organizer Brenda Grisham want the supervisors to immediately set a date for the recall. After meeting for several hours, the board ultimately decided to hold a special meeting May 14 to set a date for the recall election.

Those who want Price out had to compete with an equally vocal group of Price supporters.

"We aren't here to argue with anybody. You guys have had your chance. This is our press conference. This is for the victims," Grisham said.

The progressive Price will face a recall after organizers gathered enough signatures. The only question is - and its a complicated one - when any election would be.

At its meeting Tuesday, the board was told by the registrar of voters Tim Dupuis that it could either be a special election that could cost up to $20 million - or be consolidated with the November election for $4 million.

At a news conference of her own earlier in the day, Price said, "Alameda County is not for sale. We had a democratic election, the people spoke."

Price accused recall organizers and Dupuis of cherry-picking what rules to follow.

"So now what we have is, if we're going to have an election, it's a ‘remix’ election and therefore, that's undemocratic," Price said.

The state Fair Political Practices Commission has opened an investigation into alleged campaign-disclosure violations by the financial arm of a group that wants Price recalled.

"There have been a lot of financial irregularities, coupled with the irregular practices of the signature gathering," Price said.

The registrar told supervisors the preference is to include the recall as part of the November election, a move supported by Price's attorney Jim Sutton.

"If they want to move forward with the election - if they don't agree that it's illegal - why would they want a special election? Why would you waste $20 million to have an election that's going to be held, like two months before the November election?" Sutton asked.

There were many dates bandied about Tuesday as far as a potential special election. There was no decision as to whether it would be a separate election or folded into the November election. But there was some agreement - whatever date it will be, it will fall on a Tuesday.

