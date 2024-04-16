Price recall supporters pushing for special election

The voters of Alameda County will have the opportunity this year to decide whether controversial District Attorney Pamela Price will remain in her position or be ousted, similar to the recall of San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin almost two years ago.

Supporters of the recall have their chance, but they have their work cut out for them.

Alameda County has certified, by a narrow margin, the potential recall of Price, who is often criticized for being lenient on criminals. Of the over 123,000 signatures submitted, 74,757 were validated, just over 1,500 more than required.

"The voters have the right to hire you. But, we are also the people who can fire you," said Carl Chan of Save Alameda For Everyone (SAVE), which led the recall campaign.

While the recall campaign submitted more than enough valid signatures, 48,617 were invalidated due to signers failing to provide their occupation, as required.

"If they actually counted those who actually did not put their occupation; some folks did not want to put occupation for many reasons," said Chan. "We believe should have more than 100,000 signatures."

Featured article

"Our main reason for being here today is to make sure that the Board of Supervisors follows the charter. The charter uses specific words: without delay, immediately," said Brenda Grisham of SAVE.

The recall campaign is pushing for a special election, instead of waiting until the November general election, but that could cost $20 million, though supporters say it's justified.

"We lost more than $20 million in damages, lives lost. There's no dollar amount for lives lost and physical damage to people," said Grisham.

Chris Moore, manager of the recall campaign, said that the board must set an election date at the next regular meeting on April 30.

Price's lawyer, Jim Sutton argued, "In at least two important respects, the county has not complied with very clear provisions in the county charter,"

Sutton said that the Registrar of Voters failed to verify the signatures within 10 days and that not all signatures gathered were from Alameda County residents, as required by the county charter.

"Another way in which the county has not complied with the law. So another reason why this recall is illegal," said Sutton.