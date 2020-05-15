E-40 donates 1,000 gallons of hand sanitizer to California prisons

Bay Area native and rap veteran E-40 is doing his part to help others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rapper donated 1,000 gallons of hand sanitizer to San Quentin and Lompoc prisons. Reportedly, 900 inmates at Lompoc have tested positive for the virus.

E-40 said he felt compelled to donate after hearing inmates didn't have proper gear and supplies to protect themselves from the coronavirus such as masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer. "It weighed heavy on my mind and in my heart," he said.

Between the two prisons, each received 500 gallons of the liquid sanitizer.

E-40 said he hopes that others in his position are moved to give back as well.