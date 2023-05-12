article

Bay Area rap legend and mogul E-40 can add another title in front of his name, doctor.

The musical heavyweight, born Earl Stevens, received an honorary doctorate degree from his alma mater Grambling State University in Louisiana on Friday.

Beyond his musical contributions, the Vallejo native was awarded with Grambling State's highest honor for his entrepreneurial success and his commitment to amplifying young people in his community.

"Mr. Stevens has always used his platform to highlight and advocate for Grambling University, and for that we are truly grateful," said university president Rick Gallot.

The boisterous crowd cheered as he accepted his Doctor of Music degree before taking the podium.

Before he dropped some wisdom to the Class of 2023, he shouted out his hometown yelling, "Yay Area," a phrase in which he coined and is widely known around the region.

"This means so much to me man, being from Magazine Street, 1300 block, Vallejo, California," he said. "I've come a long way."

He then shared how Grambling State, a historically Black college and university, shaped his future.

"My time on campus was the best experience of my life. I always tell people that Grambling really helped mold me into the man and entrepreneur that stands before you. I am proud to set an example for the next generation of leaders," said Stevens. "I encourage everyone here today to use their experience at Grambling State University to pursue their passions and dreams."

Stevens attended the university in 1986 before cementing his status of hip hop royalty.

Earlier this year, Stevens donated $100,000 to his alma mater's music department, which features a recording studio named in his honor.