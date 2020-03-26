E.R. physician at SF General Hospital tests positive for COVID-19

article

KTVU has learned an emergency room physician at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.

In a message sent to hospital staff on Thursday, CEO Dr. Susan Ehrlich said their colleague is now self-isolating at home.

"The person was engaged in direct patient care in the emergency department. We are conducting a thorough contact investigation to determine further steps to ensure safety in the ED," the statement read.

The hospital said it expects more coronavirus cases in San Francisco as the disease spreads, but also as testing efforts ramped up this week.

"Our top priority is the health of our patients, our community, and the people who care for them," the statement read.

Medical professionals have been at the front lines of battling the pandemic and are facing a shortage of personal protection equipment (PPE), including face shields, masks and gloves. The private sector has stepped in to provide these items and the governor of California is working the federal government to procure these items.

As of Thursday San Francisco has 223 positive COVID-19 cases and two known deaths. The U.S. has now surpassed Italy and China in the amount of known cases with the count topping 82,000.

This is a breaking news story.