Coronavirus: County-by-county breakdown of confirmed cases in the Bay Area

The number of positive coronavirus cases in California has jumped to 114 cases, state health and emergency officials.

According to the most recent report from the California Department of Public Health, as of Sunday, 114 people have tested positive for the virus and two of those patients died from the illness.

Authorities said 24 of those cases are related to federal repatriation flights, 37 other patients contracted the virus during the course of travel, 23 people were infected through person to person contact, 14 others caught the virus from community transmission and 16 from unknown sources.

Over 10,000 people are self-monitoring, across 49 local health jurisdictions after returning to the U.S. from travel.

Several labs across the state are now equipped with coronavirus testing kits which include locations in Richmond, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco, and Santa Clara.

The public health lab in Richmond can provide diagnostic testing within a 48-hour turnaround.

County-by-county breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Northern California :

Alameda County: 2 positive cases

Butte County: 1 person under investigation (PUI)

*PUIs are persons who are ill and have been clinically evaluated and determined to need COVID-19 testing. PUIs are only considered a confirmed case once their test results are lab-confirmed.

Berkeley: 1 positive case

*Note: Berkeley has a separate health jurisdiction

Contra Costa County: 9 positive cases

Marin County: 1 positive case

Placer County County: 7 positive cases; 1 death

Sacramento County: 3 positive cases; 1 out-of-county/state patient receiving care in Sacramento County

San Francisco County: 13 positive cases

*Note: New cases in San Francisco were reported on Monday and are not reflected in the state's number of confirmed cases as of Sunday.

Santa Clara County: 24 positive cases; 1 death

Santa Cruz County: 1 positive case

Solano County: 3 positive cases

Sonoma County: 3 positive cases

Yolo County: 1 positive case

This list will be updated as new cases are reported.