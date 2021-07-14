Early morning crash kills pedestrian in San Jose by hospital

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car early Wednesday morning, right across the street from Regional Medical Center.

Officers received a report of a crash in the area of McKee Road and Jose Figueres Avenue at 2:27 a.m. involving a pedestrian and vehicle.

The person was rushed to the hospital, but died there.

Police shut down eastbound McKee Road, between Jose Figueres to Jackson Avenue overnight, to investigate what happened.

Authorities have not disclosed the identities of either the pedestrian or the driver.