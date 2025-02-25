Earthquake measured at magnitude 3.6 rattles Central California

article

An earthquake measured at magnitude 3.6 shook Central California Tuesday night, officials say.

The quake struck at 9:46 p.m., roughly 8.7 miles south of Tres Pinos, according to the US Geological Survey. This is south of Hollister and east of Salinas in San Benito County.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The temblor was measured at a depth of about 5.3 miles.

A range of moderate, light and weak shaking were felt in Hollister, Salinas, Gonzales, and as far west as Carmel and Monterey according to the USGS ‘Did You Feel It?’ feature.

This story was reported from Oakland, California.