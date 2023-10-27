Earthquake rolls across the Bay Area Friday night

An earthquake rolled across the Bay Area Friday night with residents from multiple Bay Area cities reporting they felt the shake.

The United States Geological Survey originally estimated the quake at a 4.0 magnitude with an epicenter near Millbrae. It was upgraded shortly after to a 4.1 and then downgraded to a 3.9 magnitude quake.

Inspectors at San Francisco International Airport said there are no reports of damage to the runways.

BART reported its trains will run at a slower pace while crews inspect the tracks.

Many social media users were posting that they did not receive ShakeAlerts on their devices. The USGS said that since the quake was below magnitude 4.5, the alerts were not sent out.

Callers from San Leandro, Oakland, San Mateo, San Francisco, Newark and other cities told the KTVU desk they felt the earthquake.

One resident in Millbrae posted on X, formerly Twitter, that it sounded like a "truck crashing into something."

One resident reported feeling it in San Rafael.

It was even felt as far south as Santa Cruz, according to one X poster.

One resident said the earthquake had her "whole apartment movinnnnn," she posted on X.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.