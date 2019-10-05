Earthquake swarm hits off the Colma coast

article

The San Francisco area was jolted by a swarm of earthquakes Saturday morning.

The USGS reports a magnitude 3.5 quake in the Bay, about three and a half miles west-southwest of Colma at 8:41 a.m.

The quake was originally reported at 3.9, but later downgraded.

The temblor was followed by two aftershocks, both registering 1.9.

The KTVU newsroom received numerous calls from people who felt the main quake.

The calls came from folks mainly living in San Francisco.

One person said she was working at the Salesforce Tower, when the quake hit.

They all reported heavy jolts, but there are no reports of any injuries or damage so far.

Other cities that felt the quake included Oakland and Berkeley.