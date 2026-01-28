East Bay family of slain 15-year-old wants teen suspect tried as adult

The Brief The family of a 15-year-old boy shot and killed nearly two years ago wants the suspect, who was 17 at the time, to be tried as an adult. Domonique Fank was killed in June 2024 in Hayward. The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office told KTVU that the Probation Department recommended the suspect be tried as a juvenile.



The family of a 15-year-old boy shot and killed nearly two years ago says their pain is being compounded by a recent court ruling. Despite the "heinous" nature of the crime, the suspect—who was 17 at the time of the killing—will be tried as a juvenile, not an adult.

Domonique Fank was a varsity quarterback at Hercules High School with a bright future. Today, his bedroom in Rodeo remains exactly as he left it, a somber memorial kept intact by his grieving family.

"I know what I go through every day," said Jasmine Moore, Domonique’s aunt, who helped raise him. "He was more like a son than a nephew to me."

A fatal confrontation

The shooting occurred in June 2024 at a home in Hayward during a gathering of teenagers. According to the family, Domonique was robbed, pistol-whipped and shot multiple times. A 13-year-old was also shot but survived.

Domonique died at the scene.

His family believes the motive may have been rooted in jealousy over the teen's success and discipline.

"He wasn't your average kid," Moore said. "He worked hard. He was disciplined."

Juvenile vs. adult court

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office told KTVU that the Probation Department recommended the suspect be tried as a juvenile.

According to a legal analyst, a judge weighs five criteria when making the decision: The gravity of the offense, the sophistication of the crime, the defendant’s previous criminal record, whether the defendant can be rehabilitated and the success of prior rehabilitation attempts.

The suspect was charged with murder and assault with a firearm on the living victim.

A legal analyst told KTVU that if the suspect—who is now 19—were convicted in adult court, he could face 25 to 50 years to life. By remaining in the juvenile system, he will be released by the time he is 23 to 25 years old.

"My son don’t got a second chance at life," said Brandon Fank, Domonique’s father. "He can’t do anything. It’s a struggle for the whole family."

'Our pain is his blessing'

While the family is frustrated by the lack of an adult trial, they hope the leniency shown by the court serves as a wake-up call for the defendant.

"I hope he wakes up and realizes how blessed he was for the judge to make the decision in allowing him grace in something that was not a mistake," Moore said. "Our pain is his blessing in opening his eyes up."

The trial in juvenile court is scheduled to begin on Feb. 5. The family says they plan to attend every hearing.



Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave a message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU