East Bay high school football showdown canceled because of COVID

One of this weekend's big high school football showdowns in the Bay Area has been called off due to health concerns.



Oakland's McClymonds High has told the team from Pittsburg that Friday night's game has been cancelled due to positive COVID tests.

Players on both varsity and JV teams at McClymonds tested positive for the virus.

Pittsburg says it still hopes to find an opponent for for this weekend.

In 2019, McClymonds did not win a fourth consecutive championship, but the tiny school set in West Oakland did have a historical championship run, winning three previous state championships.

