East Bay school board unanimously votes to rename Wilson Elementary after Michelle Obama

The West Contra Costa Unified School District school board unanimously voted Wednesday to rename a new school in El Cerrito after First Lady Michelle Obama.

Public schools all over the country took her name, but this is the first in the Bay Area.

In a September 2019 letter PTA president Maisha H. Cole asked to rename the Woodrow Wilson Elementary School to the Michelle Obama Elementary School.

Former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama laughs while signing copies of her new book 'Becoming' during a book signing event at a Barnes & Noble bookstore, November 30, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Cole noted that the $36 million rebuilding of Wilson Elementary is a "monumental feat" for the school district and she and the PTA hoped when students enter the new campus they will be surrounded by a "positive attitude about what the future holds for them."

Cole added that she feels the current name does not reflect "who we are as a community."

Wilson was considered a progressive leader of his time, but he did disappoint many African Americans when he allowed some of his Cabinet members to segregate their departments.

Advertisement

In her eight years as First Lady, Obama championed education and opportunity.

"They all can recognize her, they know her initiatives: healthy eating, you can do it, and so she's so encouraging," said PTA president Maiesha Cole.

The school will reopen next fall with its new name. It also features suites, rather than hallways and classrooms, that allows for collaboration between grades when needed.