East Bay teens heading to London to lead tech workshops

A group of teens from Oakland and Richmond are embarking on a trip to London to teach technology to other teens.

The six young men and their chaperones flew out of San Francisco International Airport on Friday morning.

They're part of the "Hidden Genius Project" which is an Oakland based youth development program that trains African-American males in technology, entrepreneurship, and leadership.

The group is hosting "Innovative Tech Slam" workshops for young people of color in London.

