East Lansing elementary schools drop Halloween and Valentine's Day celebrations

No little ghosts or goblins this year at elementary schools in East Lansing.

Valentine’s Day parties are scratched, too.

Officials told parents that Halloween and Feb. 14 celebrations are being dropped because of concerns over hurt feelings and uncomfortable families, the Lansing State Journal reported.

It’s not uncommon to see students crying on Halloween "because they don’t have the same kind of costumes that other kids have or they didn’t bring the same amazing valentines that other kids do," Assistant Superintendent Glenn Mitcham said.

"We’re striving hard at East Lansing Public Schools to be a district that is equitable and inclusive for all families," Mitcham said.

He said Halloween still can be observed through teaching: Students could measure a pumpkin while learning about the circumference.

"We have young children who become overwhelmed and sometimes frightened of the costumes and others who come to school with no costume at all," the elementary school principals wrote.

As for Valentine’s Day, some families and students "do not feel comfortable with the idea of boys and girls exchanging valentines or participating in a celebration that focuses on ‘love,’" the principals wrote.