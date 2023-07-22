Eastbound I-80 closure at Hercules, detours in place over weekend

article

Caltrans closed eastbound I-80 on Friday night at 9:00pm. This is the first of four different summer weekends between mid-July 2023 and early September 2023 the roadway will be closed for removal and reinstallation of roadway in a three-mile stretch of well traveled freeway.

During the 56-hour weekend, the eastbound lanes will see a full highway closure. Labor Day weekend will see the roadway closed from Thursday through the holiday weekend until Tuesday morning at 5am, a total of 104-hours.

The closure allows Caltrans to perform major pavement repair work on eastbound and westbound I-80 in Contra Costa County. Detours will be in effect and electronic and roadway signs have been alerting drivers around the Bay Area to the weekend long closures during the last summer months of the year.

The westbound lanes will be closed during the Labor Day weekend. Bart Ney, spokesperson with Caltrans says the full weekend closures save time, resources and money in the long run.

Without traffic and work otherwise being done overnight, safety and efficiency are increased and drivers get the benefit of a new roadway sooner.

Paul Matharu who works at Liquor Land in Vallejo said the freeway construction will definitely have an impact on business. "Being a convenience store, we get folks come in grab their drinks, soda, alcohol and that’s all affected."

Others like Jody Boss say, it's worth it! "It saves on my car, my tires, I think it’s a good thing!"

Caltrans has a website with more information about the project at www.CC80pave.com