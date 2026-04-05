Easter service in San Francisco begins with glorious sunrise

The Brief Worshippers gathered at Crissy Field and Glide Memorial Church to celebrate Easter Sunday with services and community events. "Easter means renewing in life," said Julia Villasenor of Potrero Hill.



Residents across San Francisco gathered early Sunday morning to mark Easter with sunrise services, family brunches, and community celebrations.

The morning began at Crissy Field, where St. John’s Presbyterian Church held a 7 a.m. service.

More than 50 people gathered under the Golden Gate Bridge to watch the sunrise and celebrate the holiday. In addition to the formal service, families were seen at the park preparing for Easter brunches and egg hunts.

For many in attendance, the day represented a time of deep personal and spiritual reflection.

"Easter means renewing in life," said Julia Villasenor of Potrero Hill. "Jesus has reborn after three days... God is in my life every day, so we are hoping to celebrate all that today."

The celebrations continued at Glide Memorial Church, where the community prepared for multiple morning services.

Marvin K. White, the minister of celebration at Glide, emphasized the importance of the holiday in the context of modern challenges.

"I think it’s so important at this point in the geopolitical situation that we are in that we are not deadened by the powers that be and continue to have hope," White said. "If we gather together, we can make it happen."