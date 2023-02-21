Expand / Collapse search
Ed Sheeran plays for sick patients at children's hospital in Australia

By Chris Williams
Published 
Entertainment
KTVU FOX 2

Ed Sheeran plays for kids at Brisbane Hospital

British pop star Ed Sheeran found time during his Australian tour to visit a children’s hospital in Brisbane to perform for patients, video shows. (Credit: Queensland Children’s Hospital via Storyful)

BRISBANE, Australia - British pop star Ed Sheeran treated young patients to a concert when he visited a children's hospital in Brisbane, Australia while he was on tour. 

Queensland Children’s Hospital posted a video of the singer serenading the crowd and playing his guitar across parts of the hospital. 

The hospital thanked Sheeran on its Instagram page for dropping in and making some memories for our patients and families."

Sheeran played for three nights over the weekend in the Queensland capital’s Suncorp stadium.

Sheeran has sold more than 150 million records worldwide. He has won multiple awards including Grammys. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 