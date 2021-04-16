Eight victims identified, FBI says agents interviewed gunman last year

The horror and heartbreak of another mass shooting struck families in Indianapolis, as a former employee targeted a FedEx facility where some 100 workers were changing shifts or on dinner break around 11 p.m. Thursday night.

On Friday, families gathered at a hotel, waiting to hear whether their loved ones were alive or among the dead.

"He was in the other building when it happened. And I'm so thankful," said one father in tears, whose son works at FedEx, "But my heart goes out to all the people affected by this."

The Marion County Coroner's office released the names of the victims Friday evening: Matthew R Alexander, 32; Samaria Blackwell, 19; Amarjeet Johal, 66; Jaswinder Kaur, 64; Jaswinder Singh, 68; Amarjit Skhon, 48; Karli Smith, 19; and John Weisert, 74.

Four of the victims were members of Indianapolis's Sikh community, prompting a response from other Sikhs across the nation.

"To wake up this morning and see a shooting of our community members in America, it’s too much, said Reena Kaur Sekhon, a Sikh community activist.

Police say the shooter was Brandon Scott Hole,19, of Indianapolis. Witnesses say he drove up, got out of his car with a rifle, and opened fire.

"He just appeared to randomly start shooting. And that began in the parking lot. And then he did go into the building, into the facility for a brief period of time before he took his own life," said Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Deputy Chief Craig McCartt.

Police say four victims were found outside and another four were found inside the building. Five other people were injured, one critically. Police say some victims drove themselves to the hospital.

FedEx confirmed Hole had worked at the site.

"Mr. Hole was a former employee at this facility, and he was last employed in 2020," said Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Deputy Chief Craig McCartt.

Police and FBI investigators searched Hole's home Friday and seized desktop computers and other evidence. The FBI says agents interviewed Hole last year after his mother called police saying he might try to commit "suicide by cop". The FBI seized a pump-action shotgun at the time

The deputy police chief says they do not know whether Hole was the legal owner of the gun used in Thursday's shooting.