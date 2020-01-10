Elderly couple in Fremont confronted by 4 suspects during home invasion robbery: police

article

Four suspects broke a sliding glass door in Fremont Wednesday night, confronted an elderly couple, ransacked their home and fled with an undisclosed amount of property and valuables, police said.

The residents didn't hear the suspects enter and were not injured during the home invasion robbery reported about 10:20 p.m. in the 4700 block of Selkirk Street in the Sundale neighborhood, police said.

The suspects appeared to be in their late teens and early 20’s wearing hoodies.



Officers said they believe this was a random act and the home was not specifically targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fremont police at 510-790-6900 or send an anymous tip. Text: Tip FremontPD followed by a short message to 888-777.