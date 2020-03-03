House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, State Sen. Scott Weiner on San Francisco ballot, seeking re-election

San Francisco staples House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-San Francisco and state Sen. Scott Weiner, D-San Francisco, are among several candidates in the city vying for elected offices during Tuesday's election.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-San Francisco and state Sen. Scott Weiner, D-San Francisco, among candidates in the city vying for elected offices on March 3, 2020.

Incumbent candidate Pelosi, who's currently serving her 17th congressional term, is seeking to be re-elected as the representative of California's 12th District and faces five other candidates. They are attorney Shahid Buttar, consultant Deanna Lorraine, teacher Tom Gallagher, filmmaker Agatha Bacelar, and businessman John Dennis.

As for the race for California's 11th State Senate District, two other candidates are challenging Wiener, who fist took office back in 2016. His opponents are Erin Smith, a small business owner, and Jackie Fielder, an educator and nonprofit organizer. State Assemblyman David Chiu, D-San Francisco, is also up for re-election but he's going unchallenged.

In addition to the state and congressional offices on the ballot, three San Francisco Superior Court judicial seats are up for grabs.

For Seat #1, voters will decide for Superior Court Commissioner Pang Ly or San Francisco Deputy Public Defender Maria Elena Evangelista. Attorney Michell Tong, also with the public defender's office, is going up against administrative law judge with the San Francisco Rent Board Dorothy Chou Proudfoot, for Seat #2.

For Seat #3, voters will choose between eviction defense attorney Carolyn Gold and managing district attorney Kulvindar "Rani" Singh. For more information about the ballot and to see polling locations, voters can go to sfelections.sfgov.org.