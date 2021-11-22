Elizabeth Holmes: Theranos founder makes her case to the jury in fraud trial

Elizabeth Holmes was set to take the witness stand Monday for her second day of testimony in the high-profile federal fraud involving her former company Theranos.

A large crowed of spectators and media gathered outside the federal court house in San Jose in anticipation of the consequential moment in the trial that’s already spanned nearly three months.

Holmes began testifying Friday – the same day the prosecution rested its case, clearing the way for the defense to begin calling witnesses.

Holmes detailed the inception of her blood diagnostic company from it’s earliest days in 2003. She said she dropped out of Stanford at age 19 to found the company after studding microfluidics in college.

Legal experts expect the trial to hinge on Holmes’ testimony following nearly 30 witnesses for the prosecution – including former investors and patients of Theranos.

Holmes faces nine counts of fraud and two counts of conspiracy for allegedly defrauding investors.