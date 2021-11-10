Elizabeth Holmes trial: defense questions former lab director

The Theranos fraud trial against the failed blood testing company’s former CEO Elizabeth Holmes resumed Wednesday in San Jose.

The defense will begin the morning by continuing to cross examine Dr. Kingshuk Das, Theranos’ former lab director who was hired after government regulators inspected the company’s laboratory.

Das was charged with getting Theranos back into compliance in 2016 but testified under direct examination about numerous failures inside the laboratory.

He eventually voided all of Theranos’ tests from 2014 and 2015 – a period when the company was testing patients’ blood in Walgreens.

