Elizabeth Holmes trial: live updates as prosecution continues case

A former Theranos project manager will continue his testimony under cross-examination Wednesday as the high-profile fraud trial against Elizabeth Holmes nears its halfway point.

Dan Edlin testified over two days about allegedly deceptive practices inside the failed Silicon Valley blood-testing startup’s Palo Alto headquarters.

Edlin said he and others set up the company’s proprietary testing machines to run demonstrations for investors, board members and other VIP guests.

But rather than test their blood, Edlin said the machines were placed on "demo mode" that appeared to run normal programs but was not testing blood. The samples, Edlin said, were then tested on third-party machines and anomalous results were deleted or changed.

Edlin also testified that the military never used Theranos’ technology despite alleged claims by Holmes that they did.

Holmes has pleaded not guilty to ten counts of fraud and two counts of conspiracy. He co-defendant Sunny Balwani, Theranos’ former COO, also faces the same charges in a separate trial scheduled for early next year.