Elon Musk's brother, Kimbal Musk, slams Trump's tariffs

The Brief Elon Musk's brother, Kimbal Musk, criticized tariffs as a "permanent tax on the American consumer." He said that this will lead to fewer jobs. Elon Musk and Kimbal Musk have a "complex" relationship.



Elon Musk's brother, Kimbal Musk, slammed tariffs on X, saying they are a "structural, permanent tax on the American consumer."

He also said on Monday that Trump is "the most high-tax American President in generations."

"Even if he is successful in bringing jobs on shore through the tariff tax, prices will remain high and the tax on consumption will remain the form of higher prices because we are simply not as good at making all things," he continued. "A tax on consumption also means less consumption. Which means less jobs. Which in turn leads to less consumption. And then even less jobs."

Kimbal Musk, Elon Musk's brother, is a prominent figure in the food industry and co-owns The Kitchen Restaurant Group in Boulder, Colorado, where he also lives. He is also known for his work in urban farming and bringing locally-sourced food to restaurants and schools.

He has also served on the boards of Elon Musk's endeavors: Tesla and SpaceX.

Last month, Kimbal Musk sold $27 million worth of Tesla stock, Newsweek reported, though he still owns a substantial amount of stock in the company.

According to Business Today and People, the brothers have a "complex relationship," marked with physical fights, business disagreements in addition to a strong, sibling bond.