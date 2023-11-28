Expand / Collapse search

Environmental group blasts billionaire-backed plan for new city in Solano County

By Aja Seldon
Solano County
Sierra Club opposes plan for new city in Solano County

SUISUN, Calif. - An influential environmental group voiced its opposition to a billionaire-backed plan for a utopian city in rural Solano County.

The Sierra Club said the plan to transform more than 60,000 acres between Fairfield and Rio Vista ignores years of planning and a voter-approved initiative for orderly growth in Solano County.

The Sierra Club on Tuesday denounced Flannery Associates' "clandestine possession" of the land in eastern Solano County for the project called "California Forever."

"By ignoring the current voter-approved uses of land that Flannery has acquired in order to jack their investments, economic return is nothing short of a hostile takeover," said Princess Washington, chair of the Sierra Club's Solano chapter.

An all-star roster of Silicon Valley entrepreneurs and venture capitalists are backing the project, including philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs, LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, and venture capitalist Marc Andreessen. Jan Sramek, a former Goldman Sachs trader, is spearheading the project, though he ducked scrutiny for years as to who was behind the secretive $800 million land-buying spree.

"California Forever was created to bring back the California Dream," according to a website about the project. "We want to do that by building a new community, solar farms, and a greenbelt of agriculture and habitat in eastern Solano County."

The group said the creation of the new community would bring thousands of jobs, pathways to homeownership for middle-class families, and safe neighborhoods at a time when housing in the Bay Area is increasingly unaffordable to many.