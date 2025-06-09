Escaping gas-station burglars spray smoke at Emeryville cop car

The Brief Burglars ram stolen car into gas station food mart in Emeryville As police arrive, burglar in escaping car unleashes smoke at cop car Intruders stole cigarettes but couldn't get into ATM



It’s a first in the Bay Area – a group of burglars unleashing smoke at a Emeryville police car after a gas-station smash and grab.

A passenger in the back apparently sprayed smoke, evidently trying to obscure the officer’s view.

"Arriving on scene and not knowing what you’re driving into is very scary," said Emeryville police Officer Baylee Worthen, a department spokeswoman.

It happened at about 4:15 a.m. Monday morning at the 76 gas station at Powell Street and Christie Avenue.

Worthen said the smoke temporarily blinded the officer.

"It was some kind of smoke device, so it fogged the air, so the officer was not able to clearly see what was going on when they were arriving on scene," Worthen said.

Emeryville police pursuit policy limits chases

What they're saying:

The officer drove after the suspects. But because Emeryville police, like many other agencies, has a strict pursuit policy, the officer was unable to chase and catch the suspects.

It all began when intruders arrived in a caravan and repeatedly backed a stolen Honda Civic into the gas station's food mart.

Burglars ran inside through the hole.

"There was an employee on site, but it sounds like they locked themselves in the bathroom during this incident," Worthen said.

ATM targeted

What we know:

The Civic that rammed the store was abandoned at the gas station. Also abandoned was an ATM that the intruders couldn’t get into.

But the store owner told KTVU they did escape with several cartons of cigarettes.

Investigators are combing through surveillance video for clues.

Later Monday, in what has become a familiar sight, crews kept busy boarding up the store an making repairs. The damage and frustration, extensive.

Emeryville police said FLock Safety cameras spotted the two other cars going into Oakland. No arrests have been made and the investigation is continuing.

