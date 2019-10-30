Evacuation warnings lifted in Mendocino County for Burris Fire

The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday lifted all evacuation warnings for the Burris Fire.

The fire broke out Sunday around 4:19 a.m. in the area of Highway 20 and Potter Valley Road.

According to Cal Fire, the Burris Fire burned 703 acres and is 85 percent contained.

There were no evacuation orders in places, but warnings for Highway 20 south to Highway 175, east of the Russian River, and west of the Lake County line, and the Potter Valley area.

There were no injuries reported are any damage to structures.