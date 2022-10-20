Evan Sernoffsky's 'vegan glory' chili recipe

Fiery hot, deliciously greasy, con carne...there are hundreds of ways to make chili, but at KTVU FOX 2, we had to know who among us was the master of this cool weather comfort food. So we held a cook-off and the winner is…KTVU reporter Evan Sernoffsky and his "Vegan Glory" chili! Evan’s recipe is below – enjoy!

Evan Sernoffsky’s Vegan Glory Chili

Ingredients

16oz – RANCHO GORDO Domingo Rojo beans

16oz – RANCHO GORDO Yellow Eye Beans

One large red onion

One large green bell pepper

One bunch of celery

Four large cloves of garlic

Five ripe organic tomatoes

Serrano, habanero, jalapeno peppers

Chili powder – 1 tbsp

Ground cumin – 1 tsp

Ground cayenne pepper – 1 tsp

Organic tomato paste 2-3 oz

Veggie broth (if necessary)

Technique

Step 1: Soak the beans for 3-6 hours. Add aromatics (sautéed garlic and onion)) and cover with 2 inches of water. Bring to a rolling boil for 10 minutes then partially cover and simmer for 1 hour. Add salt to taste and continue simmering for 30 mins to 1 hour or whenever they’re tender. (Important note: Do not discard bean broth. This will be an important base for the chili).

Step 2: Chop tomatoes in large chunks and put into large pot on medium heat until they break down into chunky sauce. Add salt to taste.

Step 3: In large frying pan, sauté diced red onion, garlic, celery and bell pepper in olive oil. Add salt to taste. Add diced chili peppers depending on how spicy you like it.

Step 4: Add Chili powder, cumin, and cayenne pepper to diced vegetables and stir thoroughly.

Step 5: Add vegetable mix and beans in large pot with tomatoes and stir together.

Step 6: Cook your favorite plant-based meat substitute in frying pan with salt and pepper. Stir into chili pot.

Step 7: Stir in tomato paste.

Step 8: Add vegetable broth to reach desired consistency.

Continue simmering on low heat and enjoy!