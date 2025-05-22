Ex-CFO embezzled $1.3M from San Francisco law firms
SAN FRANCISCO - A federal judge has sentenced a man to three years in prison for embezzling more than $1.3 million from San Francisco law firms where he worked.
Tony Archuleta-Perkins, 49, of Palm Springs, was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty in December to bank fraud and money laundering, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California.
Archuleta-Perkins was hired in 2017 by an unnamed law firm and later became the chief financial officer for that firm and a related firm.
As CFO, he had access to the law firms’ payroll systems and payment platforms, which he used to embezzle more than $1 million while employed, prosecutors said.
From 2017 through 2023, Archuleta-Perkins stole more than $1.3 million, spending some of the money on home improvements and mortgage payments for three of his properties.
The Source: U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of California