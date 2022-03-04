Ex-Danville cop Andrew Hall gets 6 years in deadly shooting of Laudemer Arboleda

article

A former Danville police officer was sentenced Friday to six years in prison in connection with a deadly shooting of a mentally ill man during a chase.

In October 2021, Andrew Hall was convicted of assault with a firearm for the death of Laudemer Arboleda on Nov. 3, 2018.

The jury hung on a charge of voluntary manslaughter.

Hall could have faced a maximum of up to 17 years in prison.

At a hearing in Martinez, Judge Terri Mockler of Contra Costa County Superior Court said Hall "made extremely poor choices" in leading up to the Arboleda's death.

The judge said that Arboleda "did not deserve to die" and that Hall made "extremely poor choices."

Investigators say the shooting happened while the 33-year-old Arboleda was trying to drive away from police officers in November 2018. Hall had said he believed he was danger of being hit by the car and was trying to protect himself and other officers.

Arboleda's family was awarded a $4.9 million wrongful death settlement – the highest police payout amount in Contra Costa County since 2015, a review of records by KTVU shows.

It took Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton more than two years to charge the case.

After the verdict, Becton's office sent a statement saying in part that "this sentence is reflective of the gravity of the crime Deputy Hall committed."

The DA added that Hall's actions were "dangerous, unreasonable and excessive" while adding that "no sentence imposed" with bring Arboleda back to his family.

Prosecutors have not decided whether to charge Hall in a second deadly shooting.

In March 2021, the officer shot and killed Tyrell Wilson, who was mentally ill, near the Sycamore Valley overpass of I-680.

Authorities say Wilson refused to drop a knife, but his family says he wasn't a threat.

