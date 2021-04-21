DA to charge Danville officer with deadly 2018 shooting of unarmed man

article

The Contra Costa District Attorney on Wednesday is expected to announce the charges to be filed against a Danville police officer in a deadly 2018 shooting, according to news outlets.

Officer Andrew Hall will be charged in the death of an unarmed man during a slow-speed chase in Danville, according to sources in the San Francisco Chronicle and the East Bay Times. At the time, Hall was a Contra Costa County sheriff;s deputy.

Becton will file charges of voluntary manslaughter and assault with a semiautomatic firearm, according to a law enforcement source who was not authorized to speak publicly about the matter, the Chronicle reported.

The decision will end a 2 1/2 year-long investigation into the death of Laudemer Arboleda.

The 33-year-old was shot and killed by a Danville police officer on Nov. 3, 2018. Authorities say that at the end of a chase, Arboleda tried to run over Hall, who fired numerous shots through the man's windshield.

Arboleda’s neighbors described him as quiet and anti-social. They said he was known to the police and may have suffered from a mental illness.

Hall is also on administrative leave after shooting and killing 32-year-old Tyrell Wilson last month.

That shooting remains under investigation.