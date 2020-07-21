Ex-employee arrested on suspicion of planting explosive in Antioch

article

source: Antioch Police. Authorities diffuse a suspected explosive device

source: Antioch Police. Authorities diffuse a suspected explosive device

source: Antioch Police. Authorities diffuse a suspected explosive device

A man has been arrested on suspicion of planting an explosive at his former workplace in Antioch, said Antioch Police.

Just before 6 p.m. Monday, a business along Apollo Court, near the Antioch Dunes Wildlife Refuge and San Joaquin River, called 911 to report that a disgruntled ex-employee had dropped off a suspected explosive device.

Antioch Police dispatchers told the other employees to evacuate to a safe location, while officers rushed to the scene.

Advertisement

They were able to spot and arrest the suspect as he tried to drive away, Antioch Police said.

Authorities have not released many details about the individual, except that he is 50-years-old and lives near Pittsburg.

Police did not disclose the company he had worked.

The area around Apollo Court and Wilber Avenue was closed off Monday evening.

The Walnut Creek Police Bomb Squad, along with a BART Police explosive detecting dog were brought to the scene.

A law enforcement robot was sent in to inspect the device, which was then safely removed and neutralized, said investigators.

Antioch Police announce suspect arrest

Police also flew a drone over the area, to make sure there were no other potential devices.

The entire incident was resolved at about 8:50 p.m., as all evacuated workers were allowed to return and collect any belongings.

The suspect's car and home were also searched and cleared.

No one was injured in this incident.

