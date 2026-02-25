Ex-San Francisco nonprofit CEO accused of misappropriating more than $1 million

The Brief Gwendolyn Westbrook, the former CEO of the United Council for Human Services, is accused of living a lavish lifestyle using $1.2 million that was supposed to go to the unhoused. Westbrook appeared in criminal court facing nine felony charges including grand theft, embezzlement, misappropriation of public funds, fraud and tax evasion connected to her time leading the United Council for Human Services. Westbrook declined comment.



The former head of a San Francisco non-profit appeared in court on Tuesday afternoon, accused of misappropriating millions of dollars.

Gwendolyn Westbrook, the former CEO of the United Council for Human Services, is accused of living a lavish lifestyle using money that was supposed to go to the unhoused.

Westbrook appeared in criminal court facing nine felony charges including grand theft, embezzlement, misappropriation of public funds, fraud and tax evasion connected to her time leading the United Council for Human Services.

She was arrested Friday, and was released from custody over the weekend.

In court Tuesday, she agreed to postpone the formal reading of charges with her public defender by her side.

District Attorney Brook Jenkins said Westbrook pocketed money that was supposed to go to the homeless.

"Ms. Westbrook had withdrawn or transferred $1.2 million into her personal account from the organization's account," said DA Jenkins.

The charges stem from an investigation by the city attorney and an audit of grant funds sent to the United Council for Human Services between 2019 and 2023.

Prosecutors allege Westbrook misappropriated at least $1.2 million, and used the money to support a lavish lifestyle, including high-end cars, jewelry and luxury goods.

"But, there's another $1.4 million that we see was withdrawn UCHS account that is unaccounted for," Jenkins said. "So, we're talking about over $3 million of taxpayer money that has been misappropriated and is missing."

This is just the latest case involving high-profile non-profit CEOs in San Francisco accused of profiting off their work illegally, including the former head of the Human Rights Commission, and the former head of the Aquarium of the Bay accused of misusing funds for travel, and the SF Parks Alliance has shut down amid criminal investigations of financial mismanagement.

The DA says when leaders of non-profits take the money meant for those in need, it undermines the public trust.

"My public integrity unit is working overtime in a number of investigations to make sure that those who have abused the public's trust, whose who have misappropriated or misspent funds held accountable," Jenkins said.

Westbrook declined to comment.

She's due back in court on March 9 to be formally charged.

The Source Court hearing, DA Brooke Jenkins.





