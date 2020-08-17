Excessive heat forces DMV offices to close early statewide through Wednesday

California DMV officials announced all offices statewide will close each day at 3 p.m. beginning Monday through Wednesday as the result of the heat wave in order to “conserve energy and protect the health and safety of customers and employees.”

DMV officers will accept customers with and without appointments until 2:30 p.m. in order to meet the 3 p.m. deadline. Those with appointments set between 2:30 and 5 p.m. will be rescheduled.

"We know that Californians depend on us for service and apologize for any inconvenience. We will do our best to reschedule customers as soon as possible," said DMV Director Steve Gordon.

Customers were asked to utilize online services if possible.

Officials also said they will use shade structures where available and that they will offer mobile tickets so customers can wait in air-conditioned cars or nearby buildings. Water would also be made available.

DMV employees will telework during the closures as a result of the excessive heat. Those who were working from home during the heat wave were asked to reduce energy consumption during peak hours.

