Facebook’s official Twitter and Instagram accounts compromised by hacker group OurMine

Facebook’s Twitter and Instagram accounts were hacked Friday afternoon by the group OurMine.

A series of Tweets were posted on the @Facebook Twitter account, said “Hi, we are O u r M i n e.”

“Well, even Facebook is hackable but at least their security better than Twitter,” the tweet continued. “to improve your accounts security Contact us: contact@o u r m i n e .org.”

At least nine tweets were sent, all of which were promptly deleted.

Facebook’s Instagram account was also compromised, with the hacker group logo posted as photos for eight posts. The posts were quickly deleted, one by one.

In January, the group hacked the Twitter accounts of 15 NFL teams, including the San Francisco 49ers, one week before Super Bowl LIV.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.